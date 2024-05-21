“Assad rides a wave of socialist tears”

“I’m surfing on a wave of socialist tears.” So said the Argentine president Javier MileyHe wrote in a post announcing his return to Argentina, in a clear reference to the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Spain due to his statements against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife, during an event organized by the Fox network yesterday in Madrid. “Hello all. Assad is back, riding on a wave of socialist tears. Long live freedom,” he wrote on his X account, where he also posted all kinds of messages of support.

Among all his spokesmen was Manuel Adorni, who said Spain should apologise. “They called him a hater, a denier, a ‘substance user’, an authoritarian, anti-democratic, and a ‘very bad’ person. Let’s hope they reflect and sincerely apologize at some point,” one tweet read.

yesterday The Spanish government recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires For consultation, the Argentine Ambassador to Spain, Roberto Bosch, was summoned to Madrid today. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albarez, asked Milley for a “general apology” for what he considered an “attack” and “interference” in domestic politics, and warned today that he did not rule out adopting the resolution. More measures.

The head of Spanish diplomacy stated, “This morning I summoned the Argentine ambassador and will inform him of the request for a public apology from Javier Milley. We are waiting for this apology and from now on we will act accordingly if it does not come.” . The statements come the day after the decision to recall the Spanish ambassador to Argentina for consultations “indefinitely.”