Shooting at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, one person killed and 14 others injured – North America

A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, during the parade celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win on Valentine's Day. The initial toll is one dead and 14 wounded. Some were taken to hospital. Police said they arrested two armed people. At this time, there is no hypothesis on a motive, although it may have been a gang-related incident.







The shooting took place in the city center at the end of the parade for the third consecutive title that the Chiefs won last Sunday in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers, in an event that witnessed record crowd attendance thanks also to… Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of triumphant tight end Travis Kelce. Thousands of fans wearing the team's red shirts celebrated amid music, drums and sweets. A few minutes after the show ended, several gunshots were heard, causing panic among the audience.







A general stampede began, which was hindered by metal barriers that were installed to protect the procession. People fled screaming, seeking shelter in side streets or throwing themselves on the ground. Police immediately sounded the alarm via X, calling on people to stay away from the epicenter of the shooting, Union Station. He then deployed reinforcements until the alleged perpetrators of the attack were arrested, while the weapons were still in their possession.







The show was attended by all of the team's stars, including Travis Kelce. However, Taylor is absent: Fans were confident of his surprise last-minute appearance, as happened in the Super Bowl. But the famous singer, who just returned from some concerts in Japan, is already leaving for Melbourne, Australia, for three more stops on her Eras Tour. Kelsey, on the other hand, brought along her mother, Donna Kelsey, who has become an NFL star. Moms (oldest son, Jason Kelce, plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles).

