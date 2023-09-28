From pesticides to systems to emissions cheating: eBay sued in US for violating environmental laws

September 28, 2023

The Justice Department accused eBay of selling more than 343,000 devices to disrupt vehicle emissions systems, 23,000 unregistered or banned pesticides and more than 5,600 products in violation of the dichloromethane law.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint against eBay on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The online store has been accused of illegally selling and distributing hundreds of thousands of products in violation of US environmental laws.

The complaint includes an injunction against the electronic commerce company from further violations and civil penalties for violations of the Clean Air Act.

Specifically, eBay accuses eBay of selling more than 343,000 devices to tamper with vehicle emissions control systems, 23,000 unregistered or banned pesticide products, and more than 5,600 products in violation of the dichloromethane law.

The company commented that the actions of the US government are unprecedented and that it intends to defend itself by all means available. The company announced that it has already removed 99.9% of advertisements for products cited by the Doj and has been cooperating with US authorities for more than twenty years in identifying risks, preventing them and enforcing regulations.

