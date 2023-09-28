The United States sued eBay for violating environmental laws

Listen to the audio version of the article

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint against eBay on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The online store has been accused of illegally selling and distributing hundreds of thousands of products in violation of US environmental laws.

E-commerce, a 110 billion driving force for the Italian economy

Products in the viewfinder

The complaint includes an injunction against the electronic commerce company from further violations and civil penalties for violations of the Clean Air Act.

Specifically, eBay accuses eBay of selling more than 343,000 devices to tamper with vehicle emissions control systems, 23,000 unregistered or banned pesticide products, and more than 5,600 products in violation of the dichloromethane law.

eBay’s answer

The company commented that the actions of the US government are unprecedented and that it intends to defend itself by all means available. The company announced that it has already removed 99.9% of advertisements for products cited by the Doj and has been cooperating with US authorities for more than twenty years in identifying risks, preventing them and enforcing regulations.