From Old Trafford to Anfield, 12 must-visit football havens in England

Tourism England has published an updated guide for football fans with unmissable stops for those traveling to the country. From Old Trafford to Anfield, there are 12 football “sanctuaries” recommended for those who cannot do without the world of football even abroad.

Starting in Covent Garden, the area of ​​London where the Victorian pub where football took root. its name Freemasons weapons, a pub serving beer and great food since the 19th century and known as the place where the English Football Association came together to set the rules for what would become one of the world’s most popular sports.

This is the second important step National Football Museum – Located in the heart of Manchester – which celebrates the history of the national sport, and also adds exhibits and performances based on the successes and glories of today.

There are collections of all kinds, from the history of the Football League to England’s success in the 1966 World Cup, with vintage uniforms, trophies and interactive displays that have been donated to the museum over time. The English Football Hall of Fame is also among the museum’s fixed appointments. For nearly two decades there Football Hall of Fame The English Football Museum celebrates football. Now, the museum will host a permanent exhibition celebrating the biggest names, clubs and matches.

England’s must-visit stadiums – Dare Skywalk from Tottenham

Then we finally move onto the pitch, starting with the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here you can only give an experience Dare Skywalk, a unique attraction that allows you to climb to the roof of the stadium, around the statue representing the symbol of Tottenham and which provides great views of the capital.

For more courage, it is possible to finish the experiment in a less traditional way. the edge It’s a leap from the stadium rooftop – a first of its kind in the UK – and sees the bravest skies descend from the podium walkway to the runway below in harness.

Also among the recommended places Villa Park (Birmingham), the stadium that has hosted Aston Villa home games since 1897. It’s a venue that was once a Victorian theme park developed in the former Aston Hall Park, a large Jacob’s home with gardens dating back to the mid-17th century.

Back in Manchester, it’s impossible not to stop Old Trafford, one of the most famous stadiums in the world, has been the home of Manchester United since 1910. Inside the stadium you can walk along the tunnel to the famous stadium and sit on the benches, while outside you can take a picture with a statue of United Trinity with club legends Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Dennis Law.

For a more complete experience, you can also stay at the Football Old Trafford Hotel, which has unparalleled views of the stadium. The hotel was born from an idea of ​​several members of class 92, a world-renowned group of young United players including Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nikki Butt and Philip Neville.

In order to get a picture with the Premier League trophy, it is necessary to go to the other side of Manchester, the other side of the city. VisitEtihad StadiumTake a full stadium tour and see how club stars like Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling prepare themselves on match days or attend a virtual press conference with Pep Guardiola.

England stadiums to visit – Liverpool stadiums

Moving to Liverpool, it is also possible to plan a double stop here. Enthusiastic fans can take a tour of Goodison Park (Everton’s home until the new stadium is built). The club also offers the Legends Experience, a chance to visit some of the recently renovated rooms and a chance to see what happens behind the scenes during a match.

However, the most famous stadium in the city remained EnfieldWhich hosts Liverpool matches. As with other plants, here you can also take a tour and visit the museum. You will be able to see the stadium and a cup, as well as walk under the iconic “This Is Anfield” sign in the tunnel.

Back in London – the capital that hosts many football clubs – the Tourist Board also recommends a visit Stamford BridgeThe home of European champions Chelsea. However, there is one stadium that primarily represents the whole of England: Wembley.

Home to the national football team, the facility was the stage for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. Built on the ancient grounds of Wembley, this 90,000 seat stadium is the largest in the UK and is a global icon in the world of sports and music.

England stadiums to visit – Emirates Airlines and Molino

The tour ends in the most famous places with two other stadiums. The first – also in London – isEmirates Stadium. Arsenal have played their matches here since defeating Highbury. It is possible to visit the house and the changing rooms of the guests before passing through the players tunnel to the pitch.

The second facility, and the last stop on the English Football Tour, is instead MolinoHome to Wolverhampton since 1889. Among the attractions are the interactive museum that takes visitors on a journey through the early years of modern football and the club’s continued success and growth in the modern era. In addition, tours of the stadium offer a unique perspective of the first facility that was built primarily for an England Football League team.