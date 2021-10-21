Temperatures in turmoil soon! Sudden peaks are expected, details »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Temperatures in turmoil soon! Surprising peaks, expected details

Temperatures freak out with really amazing peaksA change in temperature is expected soon. If in the last days we are going through the classic (period) situation which is strong Trips thermal Between the hours of darkness and the hours of daylight, with cool minimum values ​​instead of moderate maximum values ​​sometimes slightly above the climatic average for that period, this situation is expected to change in the short term.

But things are changing now because of crossing one of them Hassle In Italy that will inevitably significantly affect the behavior of thermometers.

The cold nights and mild days of these past few days are mainly due to a clear sky that allow, specifically night, greater cooling due to the rapid dissipation of heat towards the free atmosphere with values, especially in the north, capable of dropping to a few degrees above zero. However, during the day, the generous solar radiation causes an obvious phenomenon Heating The consequent critical rise in the mercury columns with deck able to even surpass 20°C.

In the next few days there will be a file they change: The Atlantic Movement Disorder will lead to a greater presence of clouds In many areas with clear areas that will be less and less bulky. calendar? Temperatures generally rise at night and generally decrease during the dayAnd Especially in areas with rain.

But there is more: The mild Sirocco currents that will accompany the turbulent front temporarily will make thermometers splash over Sardinia where sudden peaks of 27/28°C can be touched!

Elsewhere, however, strong thermal excursions will stop and thus Day and night temperatures will show less noticeable differences. Although thermal excursions are certainly not an anomaly for this period, we will encounter a climatic context that is certainly more favorable to the calendar, and which statistically presents us with nights that are not particularly. the cold And the days are all fun even if they aren’t with a lot of objective values high.