LeBron James will carry the US flag at Paris 2024

Bologna, July 22, 2024 – It will be so LeBron James Flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at Paris 2024. The selection was announced by United States Olympic and Paralympic CommitteeWith basketball player National Basketball Association He immediately expressed his relief by stressing that it would be an honor for him to lead the selection of the Stars and Stripes at the Games’ opening ceremony: “It is an incredible honor to represent the United States on this world stage, especially at a moment that can unite the entire world,” he said. Mosques.

For a boy AkronThis responsibility means everything not only to me, but also to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, the other Olympians, and so many people across the country with great aspirations. Sports have the power to unite us all, and they do. proud To be part of this important moment“He is the first men’s basketball player to have the honor and burden of being the standard-bearer for Team USA, after the five-time Olympic champion. So Bird (Tokyo 2020) Five-time Olympic gold medalist and coach Fajar Staley (Athens 2004). This will be the 39-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player’s fourth Olympic appearance, having won bronze in Athens 2004 and gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

James’ nomination was strongly supported by Stephen Curry The nomination was advanced through votes from other U.S. athletes. “We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of the standard bearers who will lead Team USA into the Opening Ceremony and officially kick off Paris 2024,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of Usopc. “Being selected by his teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers guide our athletes as they embark on an extraordinary journey together.”