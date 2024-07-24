An extraordinary feat by an ordinary cyclist





Among the woods of Pennsylvania – © Flint Ziegler

He stomped Coast to coast In America, Cycling from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Almost 5,500 kilometers in one month through the forests of Pennsylvania, the deserts of Nevada, the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains over 4,000 meters. The temperature ranges from 42 to 5 degrees. The Golden Gate looms in the distance until you see the red pillars of the San Francisco Bridge. Arrival, few days before.

An extraordinary feat, accomplished by a completely ordinary man. No records, nothing to record Guinness of animals. Because Luca Regini is neither a professional athlete nor an extreme athlete. He is 64 years old, a sports journalist from Angora, Corriere Adriatico, retired for two years with an old passion for long distances. First on foot – seven marathons and twice the “Pastor’s 100 Kilometers” from Florence to Faenza. Then the bicycle. “I’m not a stopwatch watcher, the race has always been with me, to be able to do the winning race,” he explains from San Francisco, where he joined on July 15, during the visit of the expedition. By his wife and his daughter. A pure athlete, in the sense of “Decoubertini”, he finally fulfilled a dream he had been thinking about for almost 10 years.

Visiting the Golden Gate in San Francisco – © Flint Ziegler

“The idea to cross America by bike – he says – came to me one evening in the teacher’s office, it was 2015, I was waiting to close the page with the results of a competition. I thought that if my health would help me, I would try. I planned to give it to myself for my 60th birthday two years later. But In 2020, one day when I was doing a long training, I heard about the first deaths from covid in a bar. The year 2020 is averted, another pandemic. I told myself that in 2022, I will do it in the first year of my early retirement . I quit in 2023.” But after a few days the first attempt failed. As we shall see, Because of a distraction driver.

Everything went smoothly this year. It certainly wasn’t a relaxing ride, though. Roll on the record numbers: 5,470 kilometers in 37 stages, 41 days including rest days. A total of about 260 hours in the saddle, averaging 7 hours per stage. All the climbs encountered were above 40 thousand meters. Mount Blue Sky is the highest point of the Rocky Mountains at 4,310 meters above sea level. Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and California were the states that passed from east to west. Luca Regini crowned him The American DreamProving to oneself and others that even seemingly unattainable goals, if faced with perseverance and passion, are often more attainable than we think.

Departing at dawn in Nevada to escape the desert heat – ©Flint Zeigler

To be preferred, this year’s June 5 departure was not from an Atlantic coast state. Or rather, Luca Regini had already taken those first steps. First try coast to coast, Only at that time, it started in 2023, starting from Atlantic City, New Jersey, where the “boss” Bruce Springsteen made his debut on club stages in the 1970s – Luca Regini is a longtime Springsteen supporter. On the sixth day, in Ohio, a car hit him, knocking him to the ground. Bad arm fracture. The attempt ends in a really traumatic way: in the hospital, the operation and the circulation journalist returns home. A sling and his hand under his heel of his spirits. Helping him during those days was Flint Zeigler, 45, a former singer-songwriter and bike enthusiast who hosted Luca at his first stop at his home in Pennsylvania as a member of the community. hot shower (Hot Showers), a “friends of cyclists” network that offers free hospitality and frequent dinners to passing cyclists. Flint retrieves the damaged bike, travels 800 kilometers, repairs it, and takes custody of Luca as he hastily leaves for Italy with the cast.

Luca didn’t give up. This year he decides to try again and calls Flint and asks if he wants to travel together for a while. Flint replied enthusiastically: he would share the whole effort. The American amateur cyclist is already crossing Canada-Mexico from north to south with his daughter. “Flint is twenty years younger than me – says Luca – and he pedals hard. But he always chose to be behind me, because that way I set the pace. Later, I am sure, because it allowed me to discover landscapes and panoramas. He is truly a guardian angel. .We decided to share this adventure when we didn’t know each other.After three days a beautiful friendship was born.He will come to Italy with his wife and daughter.

Luca and Flint on Blue Sky Mountain, 4,300 feet elevation – © Flint Ziegler

At the end of the company Flint Zeigler congratulated his Italian friend on Instagram: “Thank you Luca for inviting me to take part in your journey. I really appreciate your commitment, your determination and your courage. In a world full of fear and division, I hope more people will follow your example, always hungry to learn and grow. They go forward and set high goals, and they work hard to achieve them. Luca, you are truly an inspiration.”

Over 5,000 kilometers in the saddle there was no shortage of tough moments. Holes aside, solved On the road Within minutes, suffocating heat was the main obstacle at many levels. “Not much in the desert regions of Utah and Nevada – says the pedaler from March – because we knew it, we could get up at 4 and leave before dawn and stop at 11. Instead we found unexpectedly warm days in Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. In those regions, borderless and uninhabited In areas, you can cycle for hours without finding a tree or shelter to stop in the shade to catch your breath.” Before the harsh and red desert landscapes, the endless forests of Pennsylvania between the Appalachian Mountains filled the eyes and hearts of cyclists. Hundreds of kilometers of cycle paths have been built on abandoned railway lines. Then there’s the bison, the deer racing the cyclists, the rattlesnake like a western.

In the Appalachian Mountains – ©Flint Zeigler

There was no shortage of small, surprising gestures of solidarity in difficult moments: “Like in Kansas. We stopped in a small town to look for water. The fountain was dry. The bar was closed. Someone noticed us, went home and gave us two new bottles of mineral water. It happened again.”

But without a professional, how to cross a continent without one Team Supporters, without supporters? Luca is an ordinary man who does extraordinary things, smiles and jokes: “If you work on an idea, if you follow it, you can do things bigger than yourself, but in reality they are not. You can make it from yourself. Breathtaking territory To expand your horizons and boundaries”

Bianchi Maintenance in 2000 – ©Flint Zeigler

Traveling by pedaling offers a completely different perspective. Slow and close. “We crossed deep, rural America. From the bottom, from the bike, it’s a city of endless spaces, a city of generally nice and welcoming people. There were a few drivers who sent us through hell, but certainly less than Italy”, he laughed. There was obviously training before the crossing: “Recently I went out to Italy two or three times a week. But you do the real training when you run. The first week of the trip, I lost four kilos. Then I stabilized, and after that I struggled less.”

The legs worked harder than the heart and lungs—perhaps—the head. Not just for morale in times of exhaustion. “We traveled as a couple – says Luca Regini – but in reality when you pedal you are alone for hours and you have a lot of time to reflect. I thought about those who are no longer here in my life and those who were with me in those miles. It is a good way to remember them. It is still It’s a way to appreciate the gift of life and make the most of it.” Maybe for another career.