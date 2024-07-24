Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Tonight there will be two passes of the space station visible across Italy.

By: Karen Hines

Date:

The International Space Station (ISS) continues its show: today, July 24, 2024, it will sail through the skies of Italy twice! Visible to the naked eye, here is the guide and maps

The amazing clips continue. space station (International Space Station): Tonight (July 24, 2024) there will be two more exceptional performances. The first will be there from 9.25pm ​​in the North West Visible throughout Italy with the naked eyeIf you have clear skies, an eye on the sky, and are punctual, the passage will take about 8 minutes. The other passage will be made starting at 11:02 p.m. heading west (it will take about 4 minutes). There International Space Station It will be easy to recognize because it will be a very bright point in the sky and will not “shine” like a star but will have a constant light. Below are maps of Rome taken as an example. In the next paragraph You will find how to download maps from your city (the elevation will change but the times will be roughly the same as the elevation, to the west/north – west, and the setting to the east).

space station
Map indicating passage space station In Rome today, July 24th at 9.25pm.
Copyright: Heavens-Above.com
Map indicating passage space station In Rome today, July 24th, at 11.02 pm.
Copyright: Heavens-Above.com

How to download sky maps for your city?

It’s very easy to find out. Where and when will the International Space Station be visible from your city?The fastest way is to contact the site. The sky above Select your city at the top right. Once done, select “ISS” from the menu and you’re done. Obviously, maps with the time and date will be available for download. This site will also allow you to discover the steps From other satellites From anywhere (even Tiangong, the Chinese space station): good “hunting” for everyone and always clear skies!

