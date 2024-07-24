Italian Mini Bombs: Innocenti Mini De Tomaso Turbo, a pest at a distance of just over three meters

Italian design, Japanese heart. The history of this small Italian-Argentine car, the result of Alejandro De Tomaso’s intuition and Font designed by Marcello Gandini for Bertonebegan in 1974, when, powered by the historic Cooper 1,275, it proved itself worthy of small sports car racing, with very respectable performance. But In 1983Once the supply agreement with the English expired, and because of the need to find a new engine, Turbo boyProduced by Daihatsu, 3-cylinder, 993cc, IHI turbocharger, Develop 72 CVs Which, with its featherweight (only 670 kg), guarantees an interesting performance.

165 km/h was dangerous. In addition to setting the record for being the first Italian turbo car, the Mini De Tomaso Turbo attacks curves without any fear, with Nervous and unpredictable personalitywhich will make it immediately highly appreciated, even if it requires the hands of experts in sports driving. The handling characteristics were tested here in reality, and if the maximum speed, on paper, is 165 km/h and Just over 10 seconds to reach 100 times. These don’t sound like heart-pounding numbers, and the way you get there is a lot of fun, with a delivery that’s not actually abrupt, but encourages you to pull the gears, without the turbo lag you’d expect.

Race from head to toe. Those who love the aesthetic excesses of the 80s are largely satisfied here, starting with Giant “Turbo” writing The plastic strip between the rear light clusters and other details taken from the aspirated version, namely the asymmetrical black plastic air intake on the bonnet, the specific bumper with yellow fog lights and the R315 alloy wheels, with 160/65 tires. Inside, the Turbo De Tomaso features a very racing dashboard, with a large number of circular instruments on a black background with yellow graphics, and with a little imagination, it feels like you are behind the wheel of a super sports car. Then the tachometer rotates counterclockwise. And watching the needle through the three-spoke steering wheel – which looks like it was taken from a go-kart – instantly puts you in a good mood.

Only 6000 copies. The Mini De Tomaso Turbo has everything you need for a small sports car: perfectly adequate brakes, acceleration, attractive voice And feeling the need to always correct course using steering to keep it away. Furthermore, with a Luxurious interior at the time: Electric windows and fifth gear were the preserve of much higher class cars. In short, it is a small and wonderful pest, and unfortunately, its lifespan was short (eight years), but above all, it was manufactured in only 6,000 examples: so it is easy to understand why the car is so rare and has been a great success. Prices (about 12 thousand euros)if in excellent condition) has tripled in recent years.