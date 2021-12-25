The NBA on the field at Christmas despite the absence of Covid: Here’s the strategy

Washington – According to tradition, the The NBA does not stop for Christmas By scheduling a few ‘select’ matches – five are due in the next few hours – to keep fans’ attention alive. A plan in place at the moment despite the lack of players due to COVID-19, where 24 out of the 30 teams in the league complain about one or more major gaps in their teams. Not a few of these went hunting for the athletes in G-League, the tournament between the reserve teams of the NBA franchises, which for this reason will resume on Monday, December 27 Only on January 5th.