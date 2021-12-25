December 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The NBA on the field at Christmas despite the absence of Covid: Here's the strategy

Mirabelle Hunt December 25, 2021 1 min read

Washington – According to tradition, the The NBA does not stop for Christmas By scheduling a few ‘select’ matches – five are due in the next few hours – to keep fans’ attention alive. A plan in place at the moment despite the lack of players due to COVID-19, where 24 out of the 30 teams in the league complain about one or more major gaps in their teams. Not a few of these went hunting for the athletes in G-League, the tournament between the reserve teams of the NBA franchises, which for this reason will resume on Monday, December 27 Only on January 5th.

A multiplier effect now protects the most prestigious tournament in world basketball, while the problem of the many matches to be redeemed in the G-League will only be addressed later. As long as the general situation improves. There are many satellite team players, but also those who do not currently have a contract Hired for ten days by the NBA teams. The Los Angeles Lakers, which are currently short of five players due to Covid, have turned to play Isaiah ThomasFormer Boston Celtics star. Who did not hesitate in turn to recruit 40 years for ten days joe johnson, nearly 20 years after it debuted in green and white.

