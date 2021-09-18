September 18, 2021

Spain and Argentina, “Forza 4” victories – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt September 18, 2021 1 min read

The final part of the second day of the group stage of the 2021 FIFA Five World Cup, which is currently taking place in Lithuania, has ended. Between the Klaipeda Arena and Vinlius Arena, let’s see how it went.

Group E
Spain beat Japan 4-2 to bring home a tough game, as star Raul Campos shines, and the Red Ivorians impose themselves on the Japanese. On the other hand, in the other group match, everything was easy for Paraguay, who dominated 4-1 over Angola and came back fully in contention to qualify for the knockout stage.

F . group
Argentina and Iran overcame their opponents Serbia and the United States by the same score 4-2 to close the qualifying accounts, leaving the Slavs and the Americans to zero with one match from the end of the group program. The group’s first place in the live match will be held on September 20th.

Tomorrow begins the third and final day of the group stage. Here is the program: Venezuela-Kazakhstan, Costa Rica and Lithuania (Group A, both at 7pm), Guatemala-Russia and Egypt-Uzbekistan (Group B, both at 5pm).

Photo: La Presse

