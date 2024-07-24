Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Giulia Salemi (pregnant) and Pierpaolo Pretelli, on the red carpet as mother and father. Photos and video

It’s not even time to announce the pregnancy on the French Riviera. Beautiful, very much in love. And three of them!

Giulia Salemi is pregnant and shows her belly. Pierpaolo Pretelli is (already) a very sweet father. The couple does not hide their happiness that radiates from every pore. Especially on the first red carpet where they walked together after announcing the pregnancy. So beautiful and in love – picture | video

The show never stops… – It wasn’t even time to announce the pregnancy, before Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli showed up on the red carpet in Saint-Tropez, in one of the most exclusive celebrations on the French Riviera. Beautiful, very much in love… and three of them! Even if Giulia wore a dress that hid her first curves. But when a showbiz show calls, you can’t help but answer.

…not even happiness – But Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli do not hide their happiness. For her, 31, it is the first son (or daughter). Pierpaolo Pretelli, who turns 34 on July 31, is already the father of Leonardo, whom he had in 2017 with his ex-partner Ariadna Romero. And now there is only room for joy: “A new and exciting chapter in our lives is about to begin,” says the influencer of Iranian origin. “I want and seek the fruit of a mature and responsible love. Am I afraid? Yes… But I will do my best as a mother to raise you in the best way and make sure that I have a wonderful father by my side who, thanks to his love, makes me feel protected and safe.

