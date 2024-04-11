Seraphina Affleck changes her identity: “Where am I?”

New identity for Serafina Affleck15 years old, second daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. “Hello, I'm Finn”, made his debut last weekend by taking the floor to read a Bible passage at a ceremony in honor of his recently deceased maternal grandfather. Very short hair, dark suit, tie, and so Seraphina abandoned her nature as a girl to embrace a new, independently chosen nature.

Serafina/Finn Affleck in 2022. James Devaney

The new look was rumored back in February, when Finn was first seen with very short hair, and also when no one noticed her fuchsia color. Now, the second daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has decided to change her name, a name that – in hindsight – can be found in a series of snapshots some time ago, when the word “Finn” appeared written on the teenager's backpack. .

Finn is not the first celebrity son to be talked about as he searches for his sexual identity. The most famous case is that of Shiloh Nouvel, the first biological daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who for years was John. However, we shouldn't go any further: even Amy, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's wife, wants us to address her with neutral pronouns. Her mother first introduced her on those terms, when she introduced her in 2022 to the LA Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, during a show. Neither J.Lo nor Ben Affleck ever spoke about their daughters' choices, just as Garner never did, with full respect for everyone's personal choices.