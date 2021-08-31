Free for Windows 10 – Nerd4.life

Microsoft announced date of publication officer Windows 11His new incarnation is very popular OS: October 5, 2021. PCs ready to welcome it with Windows 10 11th Edition installed will receive it as a free update.

The free update will be released in phases, depending on systems and regions. However, newer computers will be preferred first, then all others. Aaron Woodman, General Manager of Windows Marketing, Inc MicrosoftHe explained that the company wants to give everyone the best experience possible, based on what it’s learned over the years with Windows 10. Redmond expects all compatible PCs to receive the update by mid-2022.

To take care of the notification of its availability on Windows 10 will be Windows Update, where you can also check the compatibility of your devices with the new operating system. Alternatively you can use the app computer health checkHowever, it is still in the preview stage.

The first version of Windows 11 will not have all the features that Microsoft announced, such as the ability to boot Android apps directly from the desktop. Many will come with later updates, as has already happened with Windows 10.

If your PC is not compatible with Windows 11, don’t worry, because Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.