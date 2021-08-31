PS4 and PS5 online service problems? – Multiplayer.it

PlayStation Network She seems to have a goddess Problems In these hours, looking at the reports that have appeared on the Internet and the reports of some sites, but also simply by looking at the official page at Status del PSN.

We don’t know exactly what the ongoing problems are or how common they are, but we’re looking at them Official PSN Status Page for every PS4 and PS5 There is clearly something wrong with the general level. However, these are probably partial and temporary issues that should be resolved soon.

According to some sources, maintenance As for the PS4 and PS5 online service, so it should be resolved soon, pending further information from Sony on the matter, should the need arise.

Reports Damage It appeared around 20:30, looking at the official page, it seems that the problems can affect practically all areas of PSN: account management, games, social networks, PlayStation Not, PlayStation Video and PlayStation Store.

In all cases, the different sections display the red dot, indicating that “some services have problems”, but i details Still very ambiguous. According to indications, there may be problems logging in, starting games or accessing various online services, waiting to learn more. It is not yet clear whether the problems are widespread in Italy.

Meanwhile, changes have been made to PSN as Sony continues to make it increasingly secure, according to reports last June.