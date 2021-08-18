August 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Free Ffp2 masks for students who use public transportation to get to school. The son prepares the plan

Free Ffp2 masks for students who use public transportation to get to school. The son prepares the plan

Noah French August 18, 2021 1 min read

The idea of ​​providing Ffp2 masks to students who use public transportation to get to school will be considered by the Extraordinary Commissioner. In fact, the project, which was initially started by the mayor of Florence Nordella, would have been much desirable to begin the “logistics planning” of the process.

The Tuscany Region announces that it has spoken with the Extraordinary Commissioner for Public Emergencies, who is evaluating the possibility of providing Ffp2 masks to female students and students using public transportation to and from school.“.

It is still: “If the intervention is approved according to the indications of the Technical Science Committee, it will cover the entire region“We studied at AdnKronos.

The question is still under discussion. However, General Figliulo is already preparing a plan of concern for all Italian students. Details of the methods and costs of the process are therefore expected

E ‘noto se i Public transportDespite government investments, they did not pacify the people considering the resumption of artificial operations.

Here such an endeavor would go in that direction, i.e. increase the safety of public transport, especially in large cities, which are not yet govt-proof. Also create infectious problems in the classroom.

Back to School: Green Pass for Teachers and Atta, Mask, Spacing, Ventilation, Stumbling Schedules: Everything You Need to Know [LO SPECIALE]

Press

READ  They eat tuna at the restaurant: nine of them end up in the emergency room

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Afghanistan on Refugees, Letta vs. Salvini: “Unacceptable Words”

August 18, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Collected in American cargo: Identity photo of fleeing refugees

August 17, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Hurricane Preciano fills Oklio: flood-ravaged state road 42. Closed road

August 17, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Free Ffp2 masks for students who use public transportation to get to school. The son prepares the plan

August 18, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Pension reform / quota 100, assessment of leave time

August 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

There is still hope, revelation

August 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Saturn’s rings reveal its mighty muddy “heart” – space and astronomy

August 18, 2021 Karen Hines