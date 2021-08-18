Data was stolen from 40 million people

The names, birthdays and social security numbers of millions of T-Mobile Us customers have been stolen by hackers in the United States. The announcement was made by the telecom operator while the attack was being investigated. T-Mobile, according to the Washington Post, confirmed that the perpetrators of the cyber attack had access to the personal information of a total of 40 million people, including approximately 7.8 million current customers and previous and potential customers.

“It is important to note that none of these customer or expectation files include phone number, account number, PIN, password or financial information,” T-Mobile said in a statement on its website.

On Monday, D-Mobile announced the hacker attack. “We take the safety of our customers very seriously and will continue to work 24 hours a day on this forensic investigation. We take care of our customers in light of this malicious attack,” the company said. Hackers have targeted D-Mobile in the past. In 2019, the company said malicious actors would access data from some prepaid wireless accounts. The company said the customer data stolen in the cyber attack included names, phone numbers and billing addresses, but no financial data was compromised.