October 10, 2023

Formula One, Horner warns Perez: ‘There are a lot of problems, we need to talk’

October 10, 2023

Tuesday 10 October 2023

Rome – the Red BullAfter winning the constructors’ title in Japan, it also celebrated its third consecutive world championship Max VerstappenWho triumphed in all fields in Qatar. However, in the Austrian team, there is always the other side of the coin to think about and who he represents Sergio PerezWhich seems to be in free fall after an encouraging start to the season. The Mexican driver definitely needs to rediscover the brilliance of the past if he wants to be confirmed in the next few years.

Horner: “Perez must regain his fitness”

Team leader Red Bull, Christian HornerAt the end of Qatar Grand Prix 2023In addition to enhancing the performance of the three-time world champion Max VerstappenWalk around again Sergio Perez For bad results: “Max gave a great performance again, however We have to talk to Sergio who once again had a lot of problems on the track. “It’s been a tough weekend for him, but he needs to get back to the best possible condition as soon as possible.”

