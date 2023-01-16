Salernitana, Davide Nicola sacked

For the killer coach 2-8 against Atlanta. For his replacement, the names of Semplici, D’Aversa and Di Francesco are mentioned

there Salernitana excused David Nicholas After, after Yesterday’s disaster against Atalanta, for the coach responsible for last year’s miraculous salvation with a score of 2-8, which is also the fifth defeat in the last seven matches. Since the October victory over Lazio, Salernitana has collected only two draws: Today’s ranking says fifth from last place even if it is with a certain margin of calm in the relegation zone. President Ervolino is evaluating the options for replacing Nicola, three names are on the table: Leonardo Semple, Roberto Daversa, and Eusebio Di Francesco.

The Piedmont coach arrived at the Campania bench in February 2022, replacing Colantuno. Despite minus eight from his last-place finish, he managed to lead the Grenadiers to safety on the final day thanks to a high-level tournament final. The company’s goal this year was to confirm the rating but try to make another leap in quality from a ranking point of view.

Release

“USA Salernitana 1919 announces that it has relieved Mr. Davide Nicola of his role as head coach of the first team. Salvation in Serie A and wishes him every professional success for the rest of his career.”