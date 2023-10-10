Sinner, stopped in round of 16 at Masters 1000 in Shanghai: Ben Shelton comes back and wins in third set tiebreak

Yannick Siner He was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai by the world number 20. Ben Shelton semi-finalist in the last US Open: 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) The final score is in favor of the American who will now face his son Sebastian Korda in the Stars and Stripes derby of the quarter-finals at the bottom of the Chinese board .

A bitter taste remains in the mouth for a match, the first against the rising star Shelton, which was technically and tactically close to perfection (6-2 in half an hour in the first set), but it was inevitably affected by the physical decline in the second set (3-6 with 12 free shots and 0/8 points on the score). The second is a 21-year-old from Atlanta). In the third and decisive game, Sinner’s eight unearned break points were heavy, as he also recovered from 0-4 to 5-4 in the tiebreak and then surrendered at the best moment. On the other side of the net, open applause for Hurricane Shelton who, after a slow start, and confused by the speed, depth and heaviness of the boy’s ball from the sixteen, took the contest to a physical and muscular level, closing out one of the best matches of his very early career with 36 winners and without giving any points of reference. To deduct it for two hours. The key to the round of 16 in Shanghai, all things considered, is the serve score: the American had 38 straight points through serve (including 15 aces), the Italian 15 (with 4 aces). In the end, the gap exists.