Ford reveals the new Mustang

Ford unveils new Mustang and if the line is an evolution of the current one, It comes with a new 5.0L V8 (4th generation) engine that delivers greater responsiveness, greater performance and a more modern interior design with customizable dual-display infotainment, SYNC 4 connectivity and infotainment, 3D Track Apps and upgradable with Ford Power-Ups.

Therefore, the 2024 Mustang is receiving some important updates regarding style and hardware Dearborn executives hope it will finally help it outpace the aging Dodge project that looks like a project, but is incredibly popular on the North American sales charts.

The seventh generation adds more daring To the familiar features of the American coupe, but above all the new LED headlights to create a sturdier front.

The rear has been shortened to make it more true to the proportions of the first generation; We find three classic LED bars in the rear and a redesigned diffuser for “aerodynamic balance” Ford emphasizes.

The new Mustang will be offered in 12 different colors, including three new ones: Attractive perfume Blue Ember, Vapor Blue and Yellow Splash. Customers can also choose from Brembo brake color options in black or red, all with the Mustang badge, as well as choose two new models from 19 inch aluminum wheels.

Behind the wheel of the new flat-crown sports steering wheel is a customizable 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, Which joins a 13.2-inch center display (SYNC 4), tilted slightly toward the driver. Ford argues that the ergonomic placement of these screens provides clear visual information and easy-to-access controls, which together create an immersive digital experience.

The center console includes a wireless charging pad For mobile phones with the additional space allowed by moving more functions in the touch screen. Ford’s latest SYNC 4 system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and seamlessly integrates with the FordPass app. Like the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, the new Mustang comes with wireless upgrade capabilities Ford Power Up.

Ford has not yet announced the power of the new 2.3 and 5.0 engines, But he claims the Mustang GT’s V8 engine will be the most powerful ever.

Also for the GT, up to six interactive and customizable driving modes are available: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Tow, Track, and Customizable setup Steering is more direct and spin speed matching is improved.

For the GT, you can choose between a 10-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission. There’s also the Performance Package that includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, a sport limited-slip differential for increased traction, Brembo brakes, and a sport exhaust as standard.

MagneRide active suspension They monitor conditions a thousand times a second and use an electronically controlled fluid to match the damping resistance to road surface conditions.

Alongside the new Mustang GT comes the new Mustang Dark Horse, The ultimate expression of the American Pony’s track capability and the future foundation of the brand’s motorsport efforts.

“We took the new Mustang, the 5.0-liter V8 engine “And we’ve added power, improved aerodynamics, tires and steering, and provided an interactive cockpit to create a Mustang that exceeds the capacity of any 5.0-liter Mustang before it,” added Ed Krens, Mustang’s chief engineer.

The Dark Horse Mustang will be offered with an exclusive TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox, Available exclusively for this model, or the Ford 10-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddles.

Not only that, we find an additional engine oil cooler, New and lighter transmission oil cooler, as well as more powerful cooling fans; The standard Torsen limited slip differential increases the available traction to improve acceleration and cornering balance.

This package also includes a unique chassis tuning, Large anti-roll bar rear, sport front shock absorbers, 19-inch disc Brembo front brakes, different front and rear tires (19 x 9 inches – 19 x 9.5 inches), plus Pirelli P Zero PZ4 tires. MagneRide 3 active suspension is standard here.

The new Mustang will go on sale in the United States from summer 2023. Prices will be announced later.