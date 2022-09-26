Football player shaves in solidarity. US and EU: “Stop the Repression”

After the case of 22-year-old Mahza Amini, she posted a video on social media of herself shaving her head, as many Iranian women have been doing for days online, burning their veils in protest against the regime. She died after being arrested for not wearing hijab properly. Iranian footballer Zobir Niqnafs (pictured) from Esteghlal, Tehran, is coming to prove that this time many are joining the rebellion. His initiative becomes even more significant when one takes into account that Mustafa Azorlu, the chief executive of the capital’s football club, is an officer of the Guardian Corps of the Islamic Revolution.

Meanwhile the voices of principals are rising from the world. The United States “stands with Iranian women and citizens who demand a better future,” White House National Counselor Jack Sullivan said, pointing out that U.S. condemnation has not deterred Washington’s support for negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program. But the Iranian regime accuses Washington of supporting “rioters”. The European Union defines the widespread and disproportionate use of force against non-violent demonstrators as “unjustifiable and unacceptable”.

And Elon Musk is coming to help the Iranians. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced the activation of Starling to guarantee internet connectivity with Iran, amid internet restrictions imposed by authorities to crack down on protests in the country. And Elon Musk is coming to help the Iranians. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced the activation of Starling to guarantee internet connectivity with Iran, amid internet restrictions imposed by authorities to crack down on protests in the country. “Starlink is active in Iran, but users need special terminals inside the country to use it,” Musk told official Iranian-American analyst Karim Sadjadpour. Sadjadpour explained on Twitter that he had spoken with Musk, who admitted he was “skeptical that the Iranian government would support such terminals.” “But if someone can get them into Iran, they will work,” the front-line billionaire promised.