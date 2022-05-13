Fisker Ronin: Announcing an electric sports car

the new Fisker Ronin It could shake up the sports car segment. Well, after the Karma fiasco, Fisker considered coming back with the Emotion sedan. Ultimately, the Danish designer gave priority to larger projects, such as the Ocean SUV and the compact pear.

Both are in good condition and things seem to be going well at the moment. But, Fisker has new ambitions and it’s time to get back to talking about a mathematical model.

Fisker Ronin: Characteristics

Project called ronin it will be Gran Turismo Model, with 4 seats. It shouldn’t be a coupe, but a four-door sedan. Fisker simply talks about individual doors. In fact, this can be one of the characteristics of passion.

So not everything has been dropped from the initial design, but the official illustration shows one Less sensual style with tighter lines. The car will be introduced in the summer of 2023 (at Pebble Beach?) and marketed in 2024.

As for the features, we still have to settle for the official wording. Fisker will have ronin The longest range to produce electric carscombined with a very high level of performance.

The model will be equipped with active aerodynamic components. As for the battery, the Emotion project included solid state technology. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but the battery is expected to be structural.

Produce

While the two previous models were built with partners, Magna and Foxconn, the Ronin will be built in-house. In fact, Fisker recently created UK design officeFisker Magic Works. It is driven by Dave King, former head of special projects at Aston Martin. This allows Henrik Fisker to describe the Ronin as a true British sports car. It is not yet known where this model will be produced. Meanwhile, the ocean makes Tesla shiver…