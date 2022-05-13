Spal chance, Venturato at the top with sporting director Lupo – Sport

No, the next Spal coach will not be Daniele De Rossi. And the path to Luca Gotti doesn’t seem particularly credible. The flag of Roma and the former coach of Udinese represent different profiles which are suggestive for different reasons, but despite the rumors that have been leaked in the past few days, the Pianacazuro club has not considered her to lead Spal next season. So what could happen to the white and blue seat? First of all, we should not forget that unlike in recent years – when Gigi Di Biagio and Massimo Rastelli were about to terminate their contracts – Spal has a coach. Roberto Venturato is in fact linked to Via Cobaro until June 30, 2023, so until proven otherwise he will lead the team again in the Serie B Championship.

The balance of his management cannot be considered completely satisfactory, but on the whole, Mr. Venturato was able to achieve the goal of salvation. Considering that he is not a technician accustomed to taking teams to races, it would be interesting to check his work at the helm of a group with characteristics suitable for his game and above all starting with retirement. The more time passed, the more doubts inevitably increased about his stay, but it would not be at all surprising if President Takubina finally renewed his confidence without delay. The final word will naturally go to Joe, who is back in the States. But the decision on the coach must necessarily be agreed with the managers of the technical area, with the application of a reflection which in all likelihood also affects the timing of the final confirmation of Venturato. In this regard, there was no longer any doubt that the new manager of Spal would be Fabio Lobo, who would bring with him at least two trusted collaborators. It is therefore expected that only after he officially takes office, the former transfer man from Ascoli will meet with the coach in charge to understand whether or not there are conditions to continue the adventure on the bench of the Biancazura. For this reason, at the moment it cannot be ruled out that Spal may be looking around, but Mr. Venturato has a good chance of staying put. At this point, all that remains is to wait for Lobo to sign, and above all to come face to face with the coach.

Stefano Manfredini