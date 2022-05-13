May 14, 2022

Argentina, i pre-convocati per l

Argentina, Italy’s starting lineup: nine from Serie A, Scaloni “hit” Senese on Mancini.

Mirabelle Hunt May 14, 2022 2 min read

Through its official channels, Argentina National – The list of players called by coach Scaloni has been announced in advance in light of the match scheduled for Wembley on June 1 againstItalia. Nine players in the league, between two Udinese, Dybala and Lautaro. There is also Marcus Senesethe defender of Feyenoord who summoned him, in possession of a double passport, Mancini was also assessing the Italian coach.

goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Juan Muso (Atalanta), Jeronimo Rulli (Villarreal), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).
Defenders: Christian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lucas Martinez IV (Fiorentina), Gonzalo Montiel (Seville), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Nihuen Perez (Udinese), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Marcos Senesi (Feenoord), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Germain Pesilla (Betis), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax).
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Alexis McAllister (Brighton), Nicholas Dominguez (Bologna), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Giovanni Lo Celso (Villarreal).
Attackers: Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (intermilan), Joaquin Correa (Inter), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Nicholas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Lucas Ocampos (Seville), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Emiliano Buenda (Aston Villa), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla).

