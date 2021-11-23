Sleep is one of the factors that can have the greatest impact on people’s well-being. We often underestimate the importance of this time of day. Indeed, poor and poor sleep can have a negative impact on daily productivity, but above all, on health.

The first thing that comes to mind when writing about sleep is a choice bed sheets Adel and Dale mattress more convenient for us.

In addition to this also herbal tea and healthy lifestyles Allows you to wake up in the morning full of energy.

However, many, especially during the winter period, underestimate the most insidious causes of lack of sleep.

You write about the temperature in the house and more specifically in the bedroom. So it will be very important to constantly monitor the temperature in the house, especially in the sleeping area.

During the winter, everyone had entered a house and experienced a subtropical climate. In addition to being a real nuisance in some cases, it can also be blocked and, above all, unhealthy.

ideal temperature

The temperature in the house will depend, first of all, on the residents. In fact, the elderly or young children will need two degrees higher than the other categories.

It is usually recommended that the temperature does not exceed 20 degrees in the busiest area of ​​the house, such as the living room. One way to combine luxury with saving money because very high temperatures will increase consumption by up to 8%.

On the one hand, you will avoid the annoying sensation of heat in the face, and on the other hand you will save a lot on the bill.

In fact, high temperatures can cause headaches and respiratory problems too irritation from the skin.

Few people know that to save heating, this is the ideal temperature in the bedroom

In the bedroom we will be surprised to discover that the ideal temperature is between 15 and 19 degrees. Many are wrong and think that a high temperature is necessary to sleep well without feeling cold.

However, the ideal temperature will be only about 16 degrees, and this will also help prevent various diseases. From sleep disorders to cardiovascular disease. Disturbed sleep leads to mood swings and difficulty concentrating the next morning.

Those who fear suffering from a cold can try adding a blanket or using heavier pajamas.

After some time, this habit will prevail and you will realize that you have always slept poorly also due to the high temperatures.

The bed should be placed one meter from the radiator, and above all, the room should be ventilated frequently. Windows should remain wide open in the morning for about ten minutes.

It will also be a good opportunity to save a lot of money and lighten your bills. That is why few people know that to save heating, this is the ideal temperature in the bedroom.

Advise

It is not recommended to use electric heaters as they tend to consume much more than conventional heating. Experts claim that consumption will be twice that of conventional.

However, if you can only use it, it is best to put it away overnight.