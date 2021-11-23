Volkswagen ID.5: presales are ongoing, with prices starting at €46,515

Volkswagen ID.5 you can now Advance purchase in Germany, prices starting at 46.515 EURState bonuses excluded. Templates are now available ID.5 Pro NS ID.5 Pro Performance straight from 128 kW NS 150 kW, as wellID.5 GTX all-wheel drive from 220 kW. In all cases, the battery is 77 kilowatt-hours.

Volkswagen ID.5: First deliveries in the first quarter of 2022

the new component On the Volkswagen website it reveals a discrepancy regarding the ID.5 announcement that took place at the beginning of the month: during the premiere, in fact, it was said that the DC charging power would have peaked at 135 kW for all models, in the current announcement, Volkswagen confirms 135 kW only for the two rear-wheel drive variants. In fact, The ID.5 GTX appears to be able to recharge with a maximum power of 150 kW Thus, in the ideal case, to gain 100 kilometers of autonomy in just 6 minutes.

However, there are no changes to the specifications forAutonomy, which will reach 520 kilometers WLTP for rear-wheel drive models and up to 490 kilometers for the ID.5 GTX. Let’s talk about the inversion sports version of Volkswagen ID.4 With, despite the more aggressive lines, just 12mm less legroom than the previous model of the home of Wolfsburg.

Currently, as already happened when launching a program ID.3, the width in the configurator is somewhat limited, for what Volkswagen defines as one Lean Bidding Structure. You can choose from the three engine options listed above, select the body color and rim type for the tires and choose from a few combinations rather than many individual options.

In addition, the new model makes its debut with the Volkswagen ID.5 ID.Software 3.0, which provides more charging solutions and provides voice control to users. Many driver assistance options, such as “Swarm Data Travel Assistance” Based on cloud data. ID.5 can be enhanced with OTA updates that can be downloaded from the network without having to bring the vehicle to the workshop.

