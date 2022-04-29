Simplified Smart Work 2022, an extension of vulnerable workers. Until when and for whom

Smart work has been extended to vulnerable workers in the private and public sectors. This was established by Chamber’s Social Affairs Committee Where it has been passed modification Prolongs the agile work of fragile workers. But how is smart work currently organised? What are the differences between public and private? Who are the vulnerable workers?

The Simplified smart work It was introduced (company agreements were previously required) on a temporary basis (and then extended from time to time as the Covi emergency continues) with The outbreak of the epidemic and the state of emergency for Covid. Unusually, the Conte government recognized To work from home (even in the absence of company agreements) for those who have the possibility.

in the public sector Simplified Smart Work ended on March 31, 2022. However, it is also in the Palestinian Authority SMART is possible in the presence of company agreements. to me private sector Extended until June 30. They were now Extended until August 31Simplified communication methods Smart work for all workers in the private sector.

Modification approved in the past few hours also allows For fragile civil servants To be able to take advantage of Simplified smart work until June 30.

Pursuant to Article 26 Paragraph 1 bis of Legislative Decree 104/2020, the “Transformation offragile workers” I Public and private employees with certification issued by Health authorities or general practitioner.

Even parents of weak children and children with disabilities will have the opportunity to Benefit from easy smart work until June 30, 2022. This was established by the same amendment which expanded flexible working of employees in conditions of fragility in public administration.

On December 7, 2021, trade unions and the government signed a protocol With the rules that must be respected in the agreements between companies and workers for agile work.

I express my deep satisfaction with the approval of the amendment that extends the protection regime for vulnerable workers in the public and private sectors until June 30. This measure, which was strongly supported by Minister SperanzaWhich I thank for his great presence and sensitivity, which would not have been possible without the resources allocated by the Minister of Health. It was necessary to ensure that vulnerable workers could continue to perform their jobs in complete safety.” Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Andrea Costa in a note.