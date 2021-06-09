Ferrari V6 Hybrid, Dino Heir vs McLaren Artura – Mondo Auto

New development continues Ferrari V6 Hybrid With other road tests of the Italian car manufacturer’s future model which is supposed to debut by the end of the year or at the latest in 2022. For the Maranello brand, this will be a very important step because in addition to electrification, Ferrari F171 (This is the project name used internally) It will bring the 6-cylinder to the road for the first time since the famous Dino.

The new model from Rossa will be the second in the Prancing Horse range after the SF90 Stradale to be fitted with plug-in hybrid technology, ensuring Autonomy not less than 30 km with full electricity. Instead, the powertrain should consist of an electric motor and a 6-cylinder unit with a total power of at least 700 hp. The engine will be centrally located, unlike the SF90 Stradale and the F171 will be offered in a rear-wheel drive only configuration. However, no indiscretion arrives from Maranello, with Ferrari so far trying to maintain maximum secrecy in the future electrified model. The arrival of the new hybrid Prancing Horse will give the opportunity to compete McLaren which just a few months ago introduced the Artura, their plug-in hybrid with V6, a car they consider unique and unparalleled in Woking. The arrival of red with similar characteristics will renew the duality between the two brands, even outside Formula 1 circles.

In the latest spy photos, it was also possible to get some initial ideas about the design of the future model since Ferrari used a LaFerrari prototype with obvious body changes. In depth, the car manufacturer of Maranello You did not remove the counterfeit drains Which was also present in the model tested a few weeks ago, so it is not yet clear how Ferrari will operate in the back. Different talk regarding the front part: the radiator grille is now more visible, and everything indicates that it is indeed the one that we will see in the production version of the model. The new Ferrari V6 Hybrid will also be the forerunner of the new engine that should also be offered in the new Ferrari Purosangoy range, the first Prancing Horse SUV, which will have a lineup made up of different engine divisions.