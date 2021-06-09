A revolution for all users

A new goodbye to WhatsApp is ready to revolutionize the application again. Let’s go see what happens and what I will change soon.

There is no shortage of news at all The WhatsAppWith the app ready for a resounding farewell. Indeed, the app will be ready to revolutionize the verification mechanism for those logging in from a New smart phone. Until now, in fact, the application verifies the user by sending a message with a six-digit code. According to your last indiscretion WABetaInfo, soon flash calls.

You may be interested >>> Cyber ​​attack around the world, hundreds of websites are under attack

This method is nothing more than a new method of user verification. The new version, however, will only be available for Android. Then the user will be free to choose between receiving the first account verification SMS and receiving the flash call. In case of flash call, WhatsApp will contact you shortly Over the phone, the user immediately ends the call without having to answer. This function will only exist for Android, considering that iOS The app is not allowed to read the call log.

WhatsApp, not just goodbye to user verification: A new update has arrived

The WhatsApp It is constantly updated and a new beta has appeared in the past few hours digital stores. In fact, it will soon be possible within the application to have a tool that “reads” the new stickers. To get it and try it you will need to download the version 2.21.12.1 Application beta. In fact, typing something into the message bar, The emoji icon on the left will turn color If the text matches one Poster saved.

You may be interested >>> Netflix, two great news to gain new subscribers: what a surprise!

Once you click on this icon it will be possible See all tips. Moreover, the new feature should have no problem with “OFFICIAL STICKERS‘, while it can limp with stickers downloaded by third parties. If the Beta update succeeds in convincing users, we will soon convince New poster suggestion mode You will also land on the official app.