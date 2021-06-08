Big PS5 Download – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergraded Occupy a lot of space Amount of space It PS5, On the one hand Download and install, close to 90 GB but still slightly less than the PS4 version, and even more massive.

As reported by PlayStation Game Size, the download size for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PS5 is 81338 GB As for the American version but no patch From day one. However, this is a smaller size than the PS4 version, which comes in at around 90GB with updates.

However, the DLC containing Yuffie Downloads come in at around 9GB, which should probably be added to the base PS5 version total, considering those making the free transition from PS4 to PS5 still have to access the respective DLC separately.

It also appears that a file previous download Not yet available in Italy, at least for those who are moving from the PS4 version to the PS5 version for free, but it should still unlock in the next few hours, probably.

We recently learned that in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, all PS4 DLC games will be free on PS5, while earlier this month, the 1.02 update to Final Fantasy 7 Remake unlocked the procedure for moving the save to Intergrade on PS5.