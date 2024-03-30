March 30, 2024

Fedez gives himself a Ferrari Roma: “It is the first in Italy.” Reply from a businessman from Padua: “Your second one, I've had it since January.”

Lorelei Reese March 30, 2024 2 min read

Fedez buys a Ferrari Roma Spider. He collects it with his father, Franco, who was as enthusiastic as him and was the first to test the supercar. The rapper then explains, on Instagram, to his followers that this is “the first to be delivered in Italy”. But there are still those who oppose him on social media. Federico Doto, restoration entrepreneur and food blogger – also relaunched by Selvagia Lucarelli – responds to the rapper, showing his Ferrari Roma, bought in 2023 and arriving in his garage last January. “He's clearly ignorant, and even a year late,” Doto says in the stories. reached before Corriere della SeraThe businessman also explains that he does not know “how Fedez can announce that it is the first – as he puts it -.” Maybe it wasn't even me who was the first to arrive in Italy, only the merchants had this information, and in any case, Fedez doesn't make much of an impression by bragging about these things. Dotto ordered the Ferrari, a model that reinterprets the style of the 1950s and 1960s in a modern key, in March 2023. “It is not easy to own a car like this,” he says. “They delivered it to me in less than 12 months.” “This time they were fast. I'm a race car lover, and I had a Ferrari California in the past.”

COVER PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/FEDERICO DOT | A frame from a video posted on social media

