Giorgio Locatelli devastated his daughter, and was forced to call for help: she was immediately hospitalized and her condition was extremely serious

Giorgio Locatelli, even though it has been several years since his daughter was hospitalized, still finds it difficult to talk about it, as the shock for him at the time was great. Here's what happened to the little girl.

He's the celebrity chef, as well as the judge Chef,we're talking about Giorgio Locatelli, whose fame is now known worldwide. His fans appreciate his recipes and dishes presented in Locanda LocatelliNot to mention his presence on television in numerous television shows and through his cookbooks, among others, which have received great acclaim.

Despite the satisfaction that Chef Locatelli received in his work a jobTo this day, he still finds it difficult to talk about that episode that his beloved watched Girl He had to be treated in hospital. Those were very difficult times for him, as it was not easy to see her Margarita In those circumstances.

Giorgio Locatelli's daughter is hospitalized

Before talking about a fact related to my past Giorgio LocatelliWe wanted to show you the current facts. Regardless of his presence Chef Along with his co-stars, the chef accused the chef, David NaniAs his experience in the English chef's restaurant was nothing positive.

As Nani himself said, as long as Locatelli was present the situation was stable, but as soon as he complained, his superiors did not treat him well at all, forcing him to suffer. Physical and verbal punishments. At the moment, according to what we can read online, Giorgio has not responded to Davide's words, written in black and white in his new book, By feeling. My free and honest wild kitchen. It's still too early to say how this story will end.

Difficult story

If present Giorgio Locatelli It's quite mysterious, the past was definitely more tragic. Although the chef is very secretive and little to nothing is known about his private life, he himself has spoken with difficulty about the time when his daughter… Margarita She was almost hospitalized Two yearsBecause of the seriousness infection That hit her. Not to mention serious Food allergy Which young Locatelli suffers from.

And it was exactly what the chef had in mind when he started List for thisDesigned for anyone with allergies and/or intolerances like your daughter. This way, every diner who goes to enjoy a meal at your restaurant will know that they can eat there Complete freedom And carefree, thanks to the transparency of the selected ingredients.

For those who don't know, as of today, Margherita Locatelli Fortunately, she is healthy and continues her life as a 28-year-old young woman, never forgetting the love of her parents.