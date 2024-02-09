Farmers and tractors in Sanremo 2024, but not on stage: they clash with Amadeus

The large demonstration scheduled for February 9 in Rome was canceled in order “not to undermine the great support received so far from citizens”, but the decision to lift Tractors a Sanremo 2024. the Farmers In protest, they ask to be able to read their appeal on the festival stage, but there is no agreement with Rai e Amadeus.





Amadeus' invitation and the accusations against Ray

During the press conference that preceded the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2024, which was held on Tuesday, February 6, Amadeus “I have opened the doors and I will not return,” he declared.

The event's artistic director had said he was available to welcome the protesting farmers to the Ariston stage, then specified: “No one has contacted me, they need to contact Ray“We need to understand who will speak and how, and then we will evaluate.”

Tractors drive towards the center of Sanremo





The answer is harsh Filippo Gugliospokesman for the Agricultural Salvation Committee of Melignano, who A Lapress “There was no contact at all,” he declared They mocked us, Without taking into account the effort we made in going down to Sanremo at his invitation.”

the opinionFor his part, he confirmed that he had not made any contact with farmers’ associations.

Farmers on stage at Sanremo 2024?

A note from Via Mazzini announced that the statement “shared and signed with the Agrarian Recovery Committee of Melegnano” would be read at the Ariston Theater by Amadeus.





But the protesters represented by Giulio say otherwise: “We wrote a statement but we did not deliver it to Amadeus because We like to read it on stage“.

There is therefore doubt about the representation – albeit mediated – of the jars' protest in the Ariston Theater: “If there is no opening in this sense, He won't read anything“concludes spokesman Riscatto Agricolo.

Tractors drive towards the city of flowers

While tension increases between irrigation and farmers' associations, one Dozens of tractors I arrived in Sanremo.





The protesters on agricultural vehicles installed a A garrison a few hundred meters from the stage For the festival, from 1pm to 5pm on Friday 9 February.

Another twenty tractors were scheduled to leave Mondovi in ​​the morning to reach Sanremo: “Sanremo calls, and Kunio answersWe read on the posted signs.

