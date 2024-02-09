Apple Vision Pro, a new era of entertainment

A new era of entertainment is about to begin. On February 2, Apple officially launched the Apple Vision Pro in the US, the Cupertino company's revolutionary space computer that promises to radically change the way people work and connect to the Internet. The first buyers who were in line to purchase were welcomed directly by CEO Tim Cook and Deirdre O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail & Retail, at the Apple Store located on the famous Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York.

Apple Vision Pro integrates the digital world with the physical world through the VisionOS operating system, which is able to respond to natural inputs from the eyes, hands and voice. With access to over a million apps from the App Store, including 600 apps designed specifically for headphones, users can experience a new dimension of immersive experiences. “Apple Vision Pro is the ultimate entertainment device,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in an interview. “Users can turn any location into the best seat in the house, enjoy concerts and personal adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with lifelike prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the moon with the environments. “It's something completely new and we can't wait for users to experience it for themselves.”

With micro-OLED displays, with brilliant colors and higher resolution than a 4K TV, Apple Vision Pro provides users with an unprecedented immersive entertainment experience. In addition to custom applications, the headset supports major streaming services and has a battery life that ranges from two hours of general use to 2.5 hours of video playback, with the ability to extend it using an external battery. In addition, the Spatial Audio system is designed to deliver rich sound and supports Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio technologies. Currently, the device is only available for purchase in the brand's stores in the United States, while the official release date for international markets has not been confirmed.

Francis Nuzzo