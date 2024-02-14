February 14, 2024

Famitsu: Reviews include the first review of Mario vs. Donkey Kong for Nintendo Switch

Gerald Bax February 14, 2024 2 min read

FamitsuPublished by a famous Japanese newspaper Reviews of the week These include an important Nintendo Switch exclusive that many have been waiting for. Let's see all the votes:

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
  • Shin-chan: Shiro Coal City (Switch) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]
  • Johann the Parhelion: Numazu in Mirage (PS5, Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

For those who don't know, we would like to point out that Famitsu uses a Four-voice structure Four different reviewers awarded it. Individual votes are in tenths and then added to the final score for a maximum of 40 points. Getting a perfect score is never easy, in fact, only a short while ago we reached 30th place in the entire history of the magazine.

Votes of the week

Mario vs Donkey Kong

This week's Famitsu reviews include Mario vs. Donkey Kong: This is a Switch exclusive released on February 16, 2024. It is a remake of the 2004 game for the Game Boy Advance. According to the Japanese newspaper, it is a valid game, even if it does not reach excellence.

For comparison, its reception was better Shin-chan: Shirou from Coal City, the new adventure of little Shin-chan, the famous manga and anime character. There's no specific release date for the West yet: it will arrive in Japan on February 22, 2024.

Johan the Parahelion: Numazu in the Mirage Instead it's a roguelike in which we play anime-style girls in card-based combat. The structure is not much different from other deck building games and seems to have been appreciated by Famtsu. It will also be available in the West from February 22, 2024.

