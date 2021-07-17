Games featured Gold, another free game for Xbox – Nerd4.life

check out a Surprise else free game for every X-Box, apparently related to Games with Gold even if the thing is not entirely clear, because it is Injustice gods among us, or a title already shown last month in Microsoft’s initiative for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Maybe due to a bug or maybe because a new promotional initiative passed on the malware, the fighting game From NetherRealms and Warner Bros. Based on the popular DC Comics license still free on Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, as you see in this is the address su Xbox Store.



Injustice: Gods Among Us Superhero Clash Stages in DC Comics

So it’s not clear if this thing was a bug, and so we don’t know how long the game will remain free to subscribers, unless it’s part of a weekend-only promotion, but it doesn’t seem. That it be so.

However, this isn’t the first time that Injustice: Gods Among Us has been made free to the public, which actually seems to have become a thing of the Warner Bros. habit. Anyway, if you haven’t redeemed it yet, we recommend doing it now: although it’s a rather old game at this point, with a long-running sequel to Injustice 2 already, it’s still a very interesting and fun fighting game.