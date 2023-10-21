F1 and MotoGP today: Race times and Sprint Race on Saturday 21 October, TV, programme, broadcast TV8 and Sky

Today is Saturday, October 21 The long weekend dedicated to cars continues, to the delight of all enthusiasts who will be able to enjoy an unforgettable weekend. space for Sprint Shootout and US GP Sprint Race Regarding Formula 1, qualifying and the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix. It promises to be a great show at the Austin and Phillip Island tracks, where the top spots will be doled out.

Live broadcast of Formula 1 and drag racing at 7.30pm and 12.00am

On the American track, drivers will go head-to-head with each other for the best positions on the grid for the midnight sprint. However, in the peripheral lands, the Centaurs will try to position themselves during the Italian night, and then at 06.10 AM Italian time, they will compete in the long race that will provide important points for the classification.

Below is the full calendar and detailed all-time schedule for the F1 and MotoGP Championships (today, Saturday 21 October). The events will be broadcast live on Sky, streamed live on Sky Go, and live scripted on OA Sport. Live on TV8 for MotoGP qualifying, and delayed on TV8 for F1 and MotoGP.

F1 and MOTOGP today: program and times

Saturday 21 October

00.25-00.55 Moto2, Practice 3 – Live TV on Sky Sport MotoGP

01.10-01.40 MotoGP, Free Practice 2 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport MotoGP

01.50-02.05 MotoGP, Qualifying 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8

02.15-02.30 MotoGP, Qualifying 2 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8

03.50-04.05 Moto3, Qualifying 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8

04.15-04.30 Moto3, Qualifying 2 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8

04.45-05.00 Moto2, Qualifying 1 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8

25.05.10-05.25 Moto2, Qualifying 2 – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP, TV8

06.10 MotoGP, Racing – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport MotoGP

7.30pm F1, Sprint Showout – Live TV on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K

00.00 F1, Sprint Race – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K

F1 and MOTOGP today: how to watch them on TV and live

F1

Live pay TV: Sky Sport Uno (channel 201), Sky Sport F1 (channel 207), and Sky Sport 4K (channel 213) for Sprint Race; Sky Sports F1 (Channel 207) for the Sprint Shootout.

Free and clear deferred TV: TV8 for the Sprint Shootout from 11.30pm and the Sprint Race from 01.30am.

Paid live streaming: Sky Joe and now.

Free delayed broadcast: tv8.it for the Sprint Shootout from 11.25pm ​​and the Sprint Race from 1.25am.

Live broadcast script: Sports organic farming.

MotoGP

Live pay TV: Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) for all MotoGP and Sprint Race qualifying; Sky Sports MotoGP (channel 208) for all the action.

Free and clear live TV: TV8 for qualifications of all categories.

Free and clear deferred TV: TV8 for the MotoGP race from 1.10pm.

Paid live streaming: Sky Go and NOW for all events.

Free live streaming: tv8.it for qualifications of all categories.

Free delayed broadcast: tv8.it for the motorcycle race from 1.10pm.

Live broadcast script: Sports organic farming.

Photo: La Presse