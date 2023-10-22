Lazio, Inter, Napoli and Formula 1: the latest

Hear current news in less than 2 minutes





Lazio, Inter and Napoli win. Fines of up to one million euros for Formula 1 drivers

Rome – Three introductions to the ninth day of the Italian Football League Championship, which returned after the international break. In the adjournment at 8.45pm, an important victory for Lazio Who beat Sassuolo 2-0 at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia. All the goals came in the first half: Felipe Anderson opened the lead and Luis Alberto scored the second goal. The second consecutive victory in the tournament for the Biancocelesti, which rose to 13 points and temporarily joined Atalanta in sixth place.

It starts back great too Inter Which passes to the Turin Stadium with goals from Thuram, Lautaro Martinez and Calhanoglu on penalties (0-3), thus temporarily rising to the top of the table, at +1 over Milan, which awaits the visit of Juventus to San Siro at the top. Sunday match, October 22. However, the difficult moment for the Granata team continues, in its fifth match without a win and concerned due to a serious injury to Schurz that he was released on a stretcher.

the Naples They made up for a very heavy defeat at home to Fiorentina before the international break and beat Bentegodi 3-1. Garcia’s men dominated the first half, finishing with a two-goal lead thanks to Politano and Kvaratskhelia, and then the Georgian repeated himself at the start of the more balanced second half. Lazovic reopens the challenge, but Meret closes the shutter and is a great protagonist in forcing Scaliger, denying Djuric, Buonazzoli and Voloruncio of the goal.

Pilots It was surprising, and not a little, to discover that the maximum financial penalties set by the Federation that could be imposed on pilots had increased. From 250 thousand euros, it was decided to increase it to one million euros. Hamilton deadpans: “I’d like to know what the offense would have to be to get a million-dollar fine!” On the other hand, Leclerc confirms that there are people who do not even earn that amount.