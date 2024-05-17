May 17, 2024

Economic agenda for May 17, 2024

May 17, 2024

Options contracts on stocks and indexes expire in May 2024.

to Eduardo Fagnani
May 16, 2024 at 17:00

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Square

  • Option contracts expire On stocks and indices ending May 2024.

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Oba

  • An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

evaluation

Spain

  • Fitch updates its rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “A-”; stable outlook).

total economy

Europe

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Flash estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +2.4% y/y (preparations).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Basic Estimate, Flash Estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (preliminary).

United State

  • Leading indicator Until April 2024 (16.00). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.


