Economic agenda for May 17, 2024

Options contracts on stocks and indexes expire in May 2024.
to Eduardo Fagnani
May 16, 2024 at 17:00
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Square
- Option contracts expire On stocks and indices ending May 2024.
Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024
Oba
- An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.
evaluation
Spain
- Fitch updates its rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “A-”; stable outlook).
total economy
Europe
- Guide for Consumer prices (Flash estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +2.4% y/y (preparations).
- Guide for Consumer prices (Basic Estimate, Flash Estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (preliminary).
United State
- Leading indicator Until April 2024 (16.00). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.
This writing has been written for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the accuracy and does not bear responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Here is the data that makes the government argue
The ten countries most indebted to the International Monetary Fund – Idealista/news
Renewable energy record in 2023, nuclear energy is increasingly declining