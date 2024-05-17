Economic agenda for May 17, 2024

Options contracts on stocks and indexes expire in May 2024.

May 16, 2024 at 17:00

Italian Stock Exchange Business Square Option contracts expire On stocks and indices ending May 2024. Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024 Oba An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024. evaluation Spain Fitch updates its rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “A-”; stable outlook). total economy Europe Guide for Consumer prices (Flash estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +2.4% y/y (preparations).

(Flash estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.6% mo/m; +2.4% y/y (preparations). Guide for Consumer prices (Basic Estimate, Flash Estimate) in April 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.8% YoY (preliminary). United State Leading indicator Until April 2024 (16.00). Consensus: -0.3% m/m.

