October 16, 2023

F1, 2023 United States live on GB TV: times and programming

October 16, 2023

RomeThe Dutch in the tournament held in Qatar Max Verstappen He became the world champion for the third time in his careerThe Formula 1 Ready to get back on track 2023 United States Grand Prix. Ferraris off Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz They are hunting for other precious points that will allow them to close the gap on Mercedes. It starts on Friday 20 October with the first free practice session at 9.00pm, with qualifying at 12.00pm as an exception. On Saturday 21st October at 9.00pm there will be shooting qualification and then, at 00.00pm, on the track for the sprint race. The much awaited match will be played on Sunday 22nd October at 9 PM.

How to watch F1, United States GP on TV

The 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix It will be broadcast in its entirety on that day Sky Sport One (Channel 201) And Sky Sports Formula 1 (Channel 207), Delivered while streaming Skygo And Now. Free-to-air broadcast is also planned TV8 postponed 00:00 on Saturday 21 October for the sprint race and 22:30 for the race on Sunday 22 October. Finally, as usual, you can follow live coverage of the race on the American track at tuttosport.com.

