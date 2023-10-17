October 17, 2023

US ban on Donald Trump He can’t attack witnesses and prosecutors: “a mini-gag to protect the integrity of the trial”

Noah French October 17, 2023 1 min read

He shall not assault witnesses, prosecutors or court staff. Donald Trump is the subject of a restraining order in an investigation into alleged attempts to sway the outcome of the 2020 elections. He was defeated in a poll and assumed the presidency on January 6, 2021. The attack on Capitol Hill came just days after Joe Biden was sworn in as his successor. Justice Tanya S. According to Sudkhan, the order is necessary to protect the integrity of the proceedings, which will come to a head during the campaign for the next presidential election. That’s why the White House nominee’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech and the need to protect his investigation are a mini-speech. The ruling allows Trump to continue to disparage Biden, Pence, the judiciary and other political opponents, even if the comments are not directly related to the case. The only thing he cannot do is to make public statements against witnesses and lawyers in the proceedings he is involved in for the 2020 polls. Politically motivated,” he explains The New York Times“but he can’t attack the special counsel in the proceedings, or his staff or his family, witnesses or court personnel. He can attack Pence, but he can’t talk about Pence’s role in the events surrounding this case.”

