October 15, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Head nurse posts photo of sewing up a cadaver: Checks by Printy ASL

Head nurse posts photo of sewing up a cadaver: Checks by Printy ASL

Noah French October 15, 2023 1 min read

smile While on the face Stomach stitches And this hand of Corpse Lying on a table inside the mortuary room. This is a post posted by a head nurse on social mediaPerino Hospital Off Toasts: After complaint Corriere del MezzogiornoA local health agency has been started Checks Evaluates case and possible report to authorities.

The episode is earlier First of all May Last: On that date, according to the newspaper’s local pages, footage of the woman sewing up a corpse was later published. An autopsy. “I am aware of a serious and reckless behavior directed towards a staff member at ASL Brindisi this morning. Several months ago“, declares the Director General of ASL Printy, Mauricio Di Nuccio. The company – he continues – “distances itself from any personal action that compromises its integrity. Can’t be indifferent With respect to these episodes, it must be confirmed and further investigated”. “I will take action – Di Nuccio concludes – by reporting the truth to those responsible for this decision”.

Previous article

Florence, ex-mayor Varrata assaulted and robbed while jogging: 33-year-old man with criminal record arrested

next

See also  10% Ft to leadership, Jaya and Fedrica hot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Weather News – The first disturbance in Italy in October, situation and forecast for the next few hours « 3B Meteo

October 15, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Warning from Civil Defense, rain, strong thunderstorms and gusty winds

October 14, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

October 13, International Day for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction « 3B Meteo

October 14, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Head nurse posts photo of sewing up a cadaver: Checks by Printy ASL

October 15, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

“My bets, my mother didn’t know anything.”

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Big Brother Heidi is annoyed with Valentina: “She’s starting to annoy me”

October 15, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA thinks it can give us a 30-minute warning before a solar storm hits Earth

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines