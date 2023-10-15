Head nurse posts photo of sewing up a cadaver: Checks by Printy ASL

smile While on the face Stomach stitches And this hand of Corpse Lying on a table inside the mortuary room. This is a post posted by a head nurse on social mediaPerino Hospital Off Toasts: After complaint Corriere del MezzogiornoA local health agency has been started Checks Evaluates case and possible report to authorities.
The episode is earlier First of all May Last: On that date, according to the newspaper’s local pages, footage of the woman sewing up a corpse was later published. An autopsy. “I am aware of a serious and reckless behavior directed towards a staff member at ASL Brindisi this morning. Several months ago“, declares the Director General of ASL Printy, Mauricio Di Nuccio. The company – he continues – “distances itself from any personal action that compromises its integrity. Can’t be indifferent With respect to these episodes, it must be confirmed and further investigated”. “I will take action – Di Nuccio concludes – by reporting the truth to those responsible for this decision”.
