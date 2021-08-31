Polls get almost a point with the Conte M5s leading the way. FdI is still the first party, the league fall (-0.5%), Pd stable

Brothers of Italy The first possible party was confirmed One-fifth Options. But behind him League Moving Growing 0.3% to 0.8%. The Hold on After investing in the leadership of former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte – the real leap forward – remains stable 5 star motion: 15.5% to 16.3%, with a gain of eight decimal places within a month. This is the picture that emerged in the survey Swiji For that Digi La7 Dated August 30, Almost a month after the last poll (August 2), the political debate came around Justice reform And Conte has not yet been formalized as the new leader of the Grinlino party SkyVote According to the President and the law, it will take place in the following days)

Then here comes back from the Pentecostal holidays Almost one more point In the poll, they ranked fourth among the parties with the highest priority: leading, as expected, Georgia Maloney, Which is listed below 20.6% Without the slightest variation in August. Lega, on the other hand, fell significantly (-0.5%, 20.3% to 19.8%), and now Dem (+ 0.1%, 19.0% to 19.1%). Slight growth Come to Italy (+ 0.2%, 6.8% to 7%), then, speculative for loss Action By Carlo Calenda (-0.2%, 3.9% to 3.7%). It follows Italy left, Stable 2.7%. E Italy is alive? To find the Renzian creation, as always, you have to go to the second screen: here it is 2.4%, Up to 0.2%, front MTP-Article 1 (2,3%), + Europe (2,0%), Gave (1,6%) e Courage Italy (1,0%).