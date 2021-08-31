August 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Polls get almost a point with the Conte M5s leading the way. FdI is still the first party, the league fall (-0.5%), Pd stable

Polls get almost a point with the Conte M5s leading the way. FdI is still the first party, the league fall (-0.5%), Pd stable

Noah French August 31, 2021 1 min read

Brothers of Italy The first possible party was confirmed One-fifth Options. But behind him League Moving Growing 0.3% to 0.8%. The Hold on After investing in the leadership of former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte – the real leap forward – remains stable 5 star motion: 15.5% to 16.3%, with a gain of eight decimal places within a month. This is the picture that emerged in the survey Swiji For that Digi La7 Dated August 30, Almost a month after the last poll (August 2), the political debate came around Justice reform And Conte has not yet been formalized as the new leader of the Grinlino party SkyVote According to the President and the law, it will take place in the following days)

Then here comes back from the Pentecostal holidays Almost one more point In the poll, they ranked fourth among the parties with the highest priority: leading, as expected, Georgia Maloney, Which is listed below 20.6% Without the slightest variation in August. Lega, on the other hand, fell significantly (-0.5%, 20.3% to 19.8%), and now Dem (+ 0.1%, 19.0% to 19.1%). Slight growth Come to Italy (+ 0.2%, 6.8% to 7%), then, speculative for loss Action By Carlo Calenda (-0.2%, 3.9% to 3.7%). It follows Italy left, Stable 2.7%. E Italy is alive? To find the Renzian creation, as always, you have to go to the second screen: here it is 2.4%, Up to 0.2%, front MTP-Article 1 (2,3%), + Europe (2,0%), Gave (1,6%) e Courage Italy (1,0%).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Now Conte is denying the safety rules. But he signed them

August 30, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

ITA focuses on the United States

August 30, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Milan, 16-storey building on fire: Tenants evicted

August 30, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Polls get almost a point with the Conte M5s leading the way. FdI is still the first party, the league fall (-0.5%), Pd stable

August 31, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

In 2022 from the electricity bill

August 31, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

News about space missions in 5 pictures

August 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Laksonen never stops, before the US Open

August 31, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt