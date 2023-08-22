Even the UK has to deal with this piece

It is not only Italy that has to deal with piracy of sporting events. In the stadiums of Serie A, this weekend the hashtag linked to the campaign published by Serie A to combat piracy was the protagonist.

# to stop It is the slogan chosen to combat the illegal spread of match broadcasts. But as mentioned, it is not only our country that has to deal with the phenomenon of pirated transmission of sporting events: Even in the UK, the problem has become widespread.

New research has shown that the true scale of the problem of illegal broadcasting in British football is much greater than previously thought, raising serious questions. On the sport’s dependence on media rights revenue.

After all, The English Premier League is the tournament that earns (and therefore spends) the largest profits in Europe thanks to rights marketing Broadcasting the challenges of the first English championship.

A survey conducted by the global research company YouGov Sport found 5.1 million adults in England, Scotland and Wales admitted to watching sport through an illegal streaming website, pirate app or modified set-top box in the first six months of 2023.

In a context where TV rights weigh more than they do in Italy, British football has begun to think aggressively about how to limit the damage that can be caused by piracy.

