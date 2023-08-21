A penalty kick from Odegaard is enough for Arsenal: Crystal Palace CO 1-0

London, United Kingdom) – L’Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 The second consecutive win in the tournament. men Arteta He brings home success thanks to his penalty goal Odegaard at the beginning of photography. The hosts tried to fight back in the final, taking advantage of the numerical advantage that resulted from the sending off Tomiyasubut they failed to break through.

Arsenal is ok: a penalty kick from Odegaard is decided

the Arsenal They attack persistently for the first forty-five minutes, but fail to break through. The advantage comes in the ninth from the strokes, thanks to the converted penalty kick with it Odegaard’s coolness. Arsenal seemed able to handle the result, but Tomiyasu risked throwing it all away, picking up two yellow cards in a matter of minutes. In excelling, Hodgson’s men attack and miss a great opportunity with Mitchell making a full recovery. Arsenal arrives at Manchester City and Brighton at the top of the ranking.

Premier League standings