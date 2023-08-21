August 21, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

A penalty kick from Odegaard is enough for Arsenal: Crystal Palace CO 1-0

A penalty kick from Odegaard is enough for Arsenal: Crystal Palace CO 1-0

Mirabelle Hunt August 21, 2023 1 min read

Editorial Board Monday 21st August 2023 at 10.59pm

London, United Kingdom) – L’Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 1-0 The second consecutive win in the tournament. men Arteta He brings home success thanks to his penalty goal Odegaard at the beginning of photography. The hosts tried to fight back in the final, taking advantage of the numerical advantage that resulted from the sending off Tomiyasubut they failed to break through.

Arsenal is ok: a penalty kick from Odegaard is decided

the Arsenal They attack persistently for the first forty-five minutes, but fail to break through. The advantage comes in the ninth from the strokes, thanks to the converted penalty kick with it Odegaard’s coolness. Arsenal seemed able to handle the result, but Tomiyasu risked throwing it all away, picking up two yellow cards in a matter of minutes. In excelling, Hodgson’s men attack and miss a great opportunity with Mitchell making a full recovery. Arsenal arrives at Manchester City and Brighton at the top of the ranking.

Premier League standings

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, standings, tables, lineups, previews.

Always with you as you want

See also  Rangers and Copenhagen advance to the group stage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Less than a year after the 24th Games in Paris, Olympic boxing has become a stormy sea

August 21, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 calendar: daily schedules from the group stage to the final, program, TV, broadcast

August 21, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Follow the Alcaraz-Djokovic Final LIVE

August 20, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

A penalty kick from Odegaard is enough for Arsenal: Crystal Palace CO 1-0

August 21, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

WhatsApp, here comes the most awaited update you have dreamed of. Unfortunately, there is also bad news

August 21, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

BRICS, an alternative single currency to the dollar? Proposal by President Lula-Corriere.it

August 21, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Friends, farewell beloved teacher: switch to rai music

August 21, 2023 Lorelei Reese