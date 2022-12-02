December 2, 2022

WRC, World Championship continues to study Saudi Arabia tour – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt December 2, 2022

The FIA ​​World Rally Championship recently revealed plans for the 2023 season, but the focus is already on the 2024 calendar. The intention remains to stop in the Middle East as well, which is not an impossible task.

A note from the World Cup organizers reads:It’s no secret that we try to organize a Middle East tour for a unique challenge. Our goal is to stop in 2024, and we are already in contact with our customers to achieve success in the enterprise.

The United States of America seems to be on the horizon for the imminent future. Simon Larkin, The FIA ​​WRC event director commented to the Motorsport.com mics: “We don’t want to go to the US just to get another date on the calendar. We are studying the premise of having a test event during the next season.”

On the other hand, Italy can currently count on Sardinia, which will host the tournament in Juneor. On the other hand, it is worth noting the return of Chile and Mexico in 2022, while there will be no traditional tour in Spain. Challenge will be replaced in Catalonia europe rally, The race to be divided into three states (Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic).

