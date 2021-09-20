September 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Eni and Mubadala Petroleum sign a memorandum of understanding for energy transition

Eni and Mubadala Petroleum sign a memorandum of understanding for energy transition

Mirabelle Hunt September 20, 2021 2 min read

Eni and Mubadala Petroleum Signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at identifying opportunities for cooperation in this sector Energy transmission, including the capture, use and storage of hydrogen and carbon dioxide, in line with their respective decarbonization goals. The scope of cooperation covers potential joint opportunities in Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe and in other areas of common interest.

The MoU with Mubadala Petroleum is another tangible step in line with Eni’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, promoting cooperation between the various actors in the sector and consolidating alliances for sustainable development aimed at jointly addressing the challenge of the energy transition.

Rom E, the capital is thinking green

Investments in innovation and technology towards decarbonization

CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi He said: The agreement signed with Mubadala Petroleum represents Another step towards a low carbon future. Eni will benefit from all of its proprietary technologies, which focus on the energy transition. We will work with a strategic partner like Mubadala Petroleum to find ways to achieve shared decarbonization goals around the world.”

Mansour Mohammed Al-Hamid, CEO of Mubadala Petroleum, commented: “We are committed to playing our part in the energy transition. This includes the pursuit of a The balanced gas portfolio as a bridge to renewable energy. It also includes investments in innovation and technology to enhance decarbonization and support the development of the sector. Working with partners to build on the progress we have already made is vital and we look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

long term project

It envisages a decarbonization process of Eni Zero carbon footprint of Scope 1 and 2 emissions from upstream activities by 2030 and all of the group’s activities by 2040. The goal is to reach the net zero target in the range 1, 2 and 3 GHG life cycles through 2050 with complete decarbonization of products and processes. This will be achieved through biometric identification, circular economy, efficiency and digital solutions, Increase renewable energy capacity, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, use and storage projects and REDD+ initiatives.

See also  Where to see the top flight abroad, all channels in more than 200 countries

Recent initiatives include CO2 capture and storage projects in the UK, deliveries of zero-emissions LNG cargoes, improving electric charging services in Europe, New solar capacity in Spain and France and renewable energy projects in operating countries such as Norway, Kazakhstan, Angola and more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Ancelotti: “Inter from the Scudetto, Juventus will return. The future? Honeymoon in Real Madrid”

September 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Paganese-Taranto, free Southern TV live stream and free streaming? Where do you see the match live today

September 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Juventus – Milan live, official line-ups: De Ligt and Chiesa outside the wing Cuadrado. Tomori with Kjair and Romagnoli | first page

September 19, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Annuities, there is a new slate of hard work for the body and mind. Unions: “Ensure that these categories are out at 62”

September 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

When Reactions Hit Hard – Libero Quotidiano

September 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

ASI | Italian space agency

September 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Eni and Mubadala Petroleum sign a memorandum of understanding for energy transition

September 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt