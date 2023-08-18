English Premier League, Nottingham Forest’s first win: 2-1 at Sheffield

Nottingham (United Kingdom) – First championship points for Nottingham Forestwho beats him after the knockout against Arsenal Aldnuto at home Sheffield United (2-1) In anticipation of the second day of Premier League.

Nottingham Forest win in the final: Sheffield CO

Immediately broke the balance in the “city land”, where Nottingham took the lead after just 3 minutes through AwoniyiGood at guiding Aurier’s pass. The guests take the hit, but they don’t give up, and at the start of the second half Look for a tie with the right Hummer On the development of the corner. In the 56th minute, Awni scored again, but his goal came Not allowed for offsideL1-1 seemed able to hold out until the end but in the 89th minute Nottingham crossed again: another pass from Aurier and another winning header, this time from Wood signs the final 2-1 Sheffield owes a second consecutive knockout (already losing at home to Crystal Palace in his debut).

